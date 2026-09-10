Granules India Block Deal: Promoter To Offload Rs 1,500-Crore Stake, Floor Price Fixed

Granules India is in focus as promoter Krishna Prasad Chigurupati is set to offload a 6.9% stake in the company through a block deal worth around Rs 1,500 crore, sources told NDTV Profit.

The block deal has been priced at Rs 872.5 per share, representing a 3% discount to the company's current market price. IIFL is the sole broker to the transaction. The deal also carries a 180-day lock-in period for any further sale of shares by the promoter.

As of the quarter ended June 2026, Krishna Prasad Chigurupati held around 31% stake in Granules India. The latest stake sale would therefore mark a significant reduction in the promoter's holding in the pharmaceutical company.

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The promoter had previously sold 50 lakh shares in Granules India in March 2019 at Rs 101.08 per share.

Granules India Q1 Performance

Granules India Ltd. reported a strong performance for quarter ended June, with consolidated net profit rising 60% year-on-year to Rs 180 crore as compared to Rs 112.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue from operations increased 22% to Rs 1,476.8 crore from Rs 1,210 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Granules India Q1: Net Profit Rises 60%, Revenue Up 22% To Rs 1,476 Crore

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 37.4% year-on-year to Rs 338.9 crore, against Rs 246.6 crore previously. The EBITDA margin expanded to 22.9% from 20.4% which is an improvement of 250 basis points.

The pharmaceutical company's tax expense increased to Rs 60.4 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 31.9 crore a year earlier.

Granules India Share Price Today

Granules India shares closed 1.63% higher at Rs 899.25 apiece on Thursday. The stock has gained around 5% over the past week and 4.84% in the last month. The shares have delivered strong returns so far in 2026, rising 44.78% year-to-date. Over the past year, Granules India shares have gained 70.88%.

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