Gold, Silver Prices Rise — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold prices was trading over the Rs 1,00,000 mark on Thursday. The prices had slipped slightly on Wednesday after rising to an over two-week high as U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempts to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook sparked renewed concerns over the central bank’s independence.

The yellow metal was trading higher at Rs 101,620 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association.

Cook indicated that she will not step down from her position and will challenge her attempted removal in court, arguing that Trump had no cause to fire her and the Fed also echoed this notion.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.