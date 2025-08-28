Gold, Silver Prices Rise — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities
The yellow metal was trading higher at Rs 101,620 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association.
Gold prices was trading over the Rs 1,00,000 mark on Thursday. The prices had slipped slightly on Wednesday after rising to an over two-week high as U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempts to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook sparked renewed concerns over the central bank’s independence.
Cook indicated that she will not step down from her position and will challenge her attempted removal in court, arguing that Trump had no cause to fire her and the Fed also echoed this notion.
In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.
Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,01,260 per 10 gm and in Mumbai it stood at Rs 1,01,440 on Thursday.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,01,520, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,01,300 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 1,01,730 per 10 gm.
The spot gold price was trading higher at $3,385 an ounce, according to the World Gold Council. Oct. 3 futures for the yellow metal were trading 0.02% lower at Rs 1,01,525, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.
Silver Prices
The precious metal's price was at Rs 1,16,220 per kilogram on the India Bullion Association. Sept. 5 futures for silver were trading 0.08% lower at Rs 1,16,059, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.