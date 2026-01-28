Gold, Silver Price Today, Jan 28 — Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver prices dazzled on Wednesday with both precious metals vaulting to uncharted highs, driven by strong investor demand and a global rally amid rising geopolitical and trade tensions. Silver prices continued its remarkable performance, outperforming gold for yet another session in the bullion markets.

Gold and silver prices are expected to stay firm this week as traders brace for the US Supreme Court's hearing on trade tariffs and the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision, analysts told news agency PTI.

The gold rate in India on Wednesday is Rs 1,58,460 while the silver rate is Rs 3,56,790, according Bullions website.



Gold Rates Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,58,170 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,57,960. Both cities are behind the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,57,900.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,58,630, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,58,420 and Rs 1,58,300 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Rates Today

Silver's rise is further amplified by its dual role in AI data centers and solar energy, coupled with tight physical supply. Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. Prices have surged to Rs 3,56,140 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 3,55,530 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 3,57,180 and Rs 3,56,710 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 3,56,430 per kg. Kolkata is also witnessing a surge with silver currently trading at roughly Rs 3,55,670.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,58,170

Delhi: Rs 1,57,900

Bengaluru: Rs 1,58,300

Chennai: Rs 1,58,630

Hyderabad: Rs 1,58,420

Kolkata: Rs 1,57,960

Silver Rates City-Wise

Mumbai: Rs 3,56,140

Delhi: Rs 3,55,530

Bengaluru: Rs 3,56,430

Chennai: Rs 3,57,180

Hyderabad: Rs 3,56,710

Kolkata: Rs 3,55,670

On the international prices front, gold prices soared to a record high above $5,200 per ounce, driven by a surge in demand amid a weakening US dollar and a flight to safe-haven assets from sovereign bonds and currencies. The precious metal rose 0.4% on Wednesday, building on a 3.4% gain in the previous session, its largest one-day jump since April. Gold has rallied nearly 20% since the start of the year, breaking through the $5,000 per ounce barrier for the first time earlier this week. Meanwhile, silver has skyrocketed over 50% in the same period, with prices climbing 1% to $113.14 per ounce.

