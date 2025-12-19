Gold, Silver Near Record Highs As US Data Support Rate-Cut Bets

Geopolitical tensions, including in Venezuela, have also enhanced gold’s haven appeal. Trump this week ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers off the country’s coast as he ratchets up pressure on Caracas amid a buildup of America’s military presence in the region.

Precious metals have been on a scorching rally this year, with both gold and silver set for their best annual performances since 1979. Silver has more than doubled and gold has jumped almost two-thirds on a run underpinned by elevated central-bank buying and inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.

Falling US interest rates have led ETF investors “to start competing for limited bullion with central banks,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Daan Struyven said in a note. “We expect the same two drivers — structurally high central-bank demand and cyclical support from Fed cuts — to lift the gold price further.”

Platinum has also more than doubled this year. The metal’s surge to above $1,980 an ounce — the highest since 2008 — has come as the London market shows signs of tightening, with banks parking supplies in the US to insure against the risk of tariffs.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,342.09 an ounce as of 10:15 a.m. in New York, up about 1% for the week. It hit an all-time high above $4,381 in October. Silver rose 1.4% to $66.39 an ounce, trading near a record of $66.89 set on Wednesday. Platinum and palladium also rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 0.1%.