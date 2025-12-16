Silver Surge In 2025 Not Only Dwarfs Nifty, But Steals Gold's Glitter

Precious metals, specifically silver and gold, have not only blinded the commodities' market with their shine in 2025, but also dwarfed the share market.

While stocks of the Nifty 50 companies have only given a return of 9% year-to-date, gold has given a return of 62%. What is striking though is that the white metal, that is silver, has casted its shadow over both of them after giving 117% returns in this calendar year, as per NDTV Profit's calculations.

The dearest of all the precious metals have gotten dearer in the past few years. Often viewed as safe haven assets and reliable hedges against the crest and troughs of the stock market, both metals have touched new-highs multiple times in this year itself.

For the yellow metal, 2025 marked the third consecutive year of gains while for the white metal it marked the second consecutive year of gains.

Key triggers for silver's rally includes robust industrial demand, EV demand, support from solar boom, shortfall in supply, lower interest rates, and potential trade headwinds.

Similarly, most of the macro drivers for gold's rally which are still intact include — robust ETF inflows, de-dollarisation trend and, geopolitical risks.