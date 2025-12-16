Silver Surge In 2025 Not Only Dwarfs Nifty, But Steals Gold's Glitter
Key triggers for silver's rally includes robust industrial demand, EV demand, support from solar boom, shortfall in supply, lower interest rates, and potential trade headwinds.
Precious metals, specifically silver and gold, have not only blinded the commodities' market with their shine in 2025, but also dwarfed the share market.
While stocks of the Nifty 50 companies have only given a return of 9% year-to-date, gold has given a return of 62%. What is striking though is that the white metal, that is silver, has casted its shadow over both of them after giving 117% returns in this calendar year, as per NDTV Profit's calculations.
The dearest of all the precious metals have gotten dearer in the past few years. Often viewed as safe haven assets and reliable hedges against the crest and troughs of the stock market, both metals have touched new-highs multiple times in this year itself.
For the yellow metal, 2025 marked the third consecutive year of gains while for the white metal it marked the second consecutive year of gains.
Similarly, most of the macro drivers for gold's rally which are still intact include — robust ETF inflows, de-dollarisation trend and, geopolitical risks.
Gliding past the high achievers among the commodities, other metals like aluminium and copper have also firmed up in 2025. Aluminium has risen 12% in 2025 driven by Guinea-led supply disruptions amid increasing automotive demand.
In the same way, copper has noted a rise of 32% in the current calendar year led by tailwinds like supply disruption at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia and demand uptick from data centres and electrification.
The crude basket on the other hand seems to be leaking out, with global benchmark brent crude dropping 17% in 2025 after China’s industrial slow-down weighed on global oil demand and higher global interest rates subdued consumption outlook.