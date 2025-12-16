Business NewsMarketsSilver Surge In 2025 Not Only Dwarfs Nifty, But Steals Gold's Glitter
ADVERTISEMENT

Silver Surge In 2025 Not Only Dwarfs Nifty, But Steals Gold's Glitter

Key triggers for silver's rally includes robust industrial demand, EV demand, support from solar boom, shortfall in supply, lower interest rates, and potential trade headwinds.

16 Dec 2025, 06:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In the investing circles, 2025 has been marked as the year of gold and silver's unprecedented surge. (Image: Envato)</p></div>
In the investing circles, 2025 has been marked as the year of gold and silver's unprecedented surge. (Image: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Precious metals, specifically silver and gold, have not only blinded the commodities' market with their shine in 2025, but also dwarfed the share market.

While stocks of the Nifty 50 companies have only given a return of 9% year-to-date, gold has given a return of 62%. What is striking though is that the white metal, that is silver, has casted its shadow over both of them after giving 117% returns in this calendar year, as per NDTV Profit's calculations.

The dearest of all the precious metals have gotten dearer in the past few years. Often viewed as safe haven assets and reliable hedges against the crest and troughs of the stock market, both metals have touched new-highs multiple times in this year itself.

For the yellow metal, 2025 marked the third consecutive year of gains while for the white metal it marked the second consecutive year of gains.

Key triggers for silver's rally includes robust industrial demand, EV demand, support from solar boom, shortfall in supply, lower interest rates, and potential trade headwinds.

Similarly, most of the macro drivers for gold's rally which are still intact include — robust ETF inflows, de-dollarisation trend and, geopolitical risks.

ALSO READ

Silver Overtakes Oil In Rare Price Inversion, Hits Best Run Since 1979 — What Lies Ahead For The Metal?
Opinion
Silver Overtakes Oil In Rare Price Inversion, Hits Best Run Since 1979 — What Lies Ahead For The Metal?
Read More

Gliding past the high achievers among the commodities, other metals like aluminium and copper have also firmed up in 2025. Aluminium has risen 12% in 2025 driven by Guinea-led supply disruptions amid increasing automotive demand.

In the same way, copper has noted a rise of 32% in the current calendar year led by tailwinds like supply disruption at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia and demand uptick from data centres and electrification.

The crude basket on the other hand seems to be leaking out, with global benchmark brent crude dropping 17% in 2025 after China’s industrial slow-down weighed on global oil demand and higher global interest rates subdued consumption outlook.

ALSO READ

Will Govt Stabilise Volatile Gold, Silver Prices? Finance Ministry Responds
Opinion
Will Govt Stabilise Volatile Gold, Silver Prices? Finance Ministry Responds
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT