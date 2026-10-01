Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 1

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,49,170 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 2,23,860 per kg on Thursday, Oct. 1. 22K gold, on the other hand, stood at Rs 1,36,739 per 10 gm while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,07,071 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in around 7:50 a.m. today.
On Wednesday, Sept. 30, gold Dec. futures rose above the 1,51,000 mark; however, they settled at Rs 1,49,036 on the Multi Commodity Exchange at the close of the session. Meanwhile, silver declined to Rs 2,23,500 during the session and finally ended the session at Rs 2,23,740 per kg on Wednesday.
Gold prices initially rose in the previous session owing to softer-than-expected US inflation data, owing to easing overall market expectations of another Fed rate hike in the near term. However, the gains faded later in the session as higher Treasury yields, stalled US-Iran peace talks, and higher energy prices weighed on the metal.
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In the international market, COMEX gold was trading at $4,184.4 an ounce, down $2.3, or 0.05% on Oct. 1 around 2:22 a.m. GMT, while COMEX silver was up at $61.1 per ounce, gaining around $0.534, or 0.88% from its previous close. In contrast, during the previous session, spot gold prices rallied while silver prices remained subdued.
City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,48,900 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,48,640 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,49,330 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,48,700 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,49,020 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,49,140 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,36,492; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,36,253; Chennai at Rs 1,36,886; Kolkata at Rs 1,36,308; Bengaluru at Rs 1,36,602; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,36,712 per 10gm.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 2,23,450 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,23,070 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,24,100 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,23,160 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,23,630 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,23,810 per kg
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