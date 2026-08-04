Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 4

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,43,000 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,17,200 per kg around 6.15 am on Tuesday, 4 Aug. 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,43,000 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,083 per 10gm. During the past week, prices of 24k Gold surged marginally by 0.53%; however, in the past one year, it surged more than 41%.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,42,740 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,42,490 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,43,160 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,42,550 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,42,850 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,42,970 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,30,845, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,30,616, Chennai at Rs 1,31,230, Kolkata at Rs 1,30,671, Bengaluru at Rs 1,30,946, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,056 per 10gm.

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Silver Price Today

In India, silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,17,200 per kg on Tuesday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,00,910 per kg. Though silver was down around 8.6% over a month, it gained almost 93% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,16,800 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,16,430 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,17,430 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,16,520 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,16,970 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,17,150 per kg

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