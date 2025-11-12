Gold Price Declines Near Rs 1,24,400 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India declined to Rs 1,24,380 on Wednesday, consolidating after the three days rise.

The metal held gains after it saw its biggest daily jump since May in the previous session, trading around $4,140 an ounce. Gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.

Economists at Macquarie Group expect prices to decline over the next year following a 50% year-to-date surge. "With global growth beginning to recover, central bank easing cycles nearing completion, real interest rates still relatively high, and tensions between the US and China easing (for now), we believe the near-term peak has been reached," strategists including chief economist Ric Deverell wrote in a note Thursday.