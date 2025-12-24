Gold Crosses $4,500, Silver Surges To Record High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Gold prices in India hit record highs, and have surged to Rs 138,210, with silver also witnessing a sharp uptick at Rs 219,990 on Wednesday, according to the India Bullion Association.

Meanwhile, spot gold saw sustained growth, crossing the $4,500 mark on Tuesday, building on three days of gains, with bullion hovering near $4,517.98 an ounce today.

The rally is buoyed on escalating tensions in Venezuela and expectations for more US rate cuts. Silver and platinum have also advanced to all-time peaks.