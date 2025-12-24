Gold Crosses $4,500, Silver Surges To Record High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Business NewsMarketsGold Crosses $4,500, Silver Surges To Record High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities
The gold rally is buoyed on escalating tensions in Venezuela and expectations for more US rate cuts. Silver and platinum have also advanced to all-time peaks.

24 Dec 2025, 07:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Gold Vs Silver, US Fed Rate Cut
Spot gold saw sustained growth, crossing the $4,500 mark on Tuesday, building on three days of gains. (Image: Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Gold prices in India hit record highs, and have surged to Rs 138,210, with silver also witnessing a sharp uptick at Rs 219,990 on Wednesday, according to the India Bullion Association.

Meanwhile, spot gold saw sustained growth, crossing the $4,500 mark on Tuesday, building on three days of gains, with bullion hovering near $4,517.98 an ounce today.

The rally is buoyed on escalating tensions in Venezuela and expectations for more US rate cuts. Silver and platinum have also advanced to all-time peaks.

In 2025, gold and silver delivered remarkable gains, ranking among the most impressive rallies in recent memory. Silver emerged as the standout performer, soaring by nearly 130% over the year.

Bloomberg also reported that heightened tensions in Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions have blocked oil shipments, have strengthened gold’s status as a safe-haven asset. Investors are also wagering that the Federal Reserve, after three consecutive rate cuts, will ease borrowing costs again next year—a move that typically supports non-yielding assets like precious metals.

Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 137,720 per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 137,960 on Wednesday.

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 138,060, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 137,770 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 138,360 per 10 gm.

The three-month forward prices for the yellow metal are higher at $4,550.50.

Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices

The precious metal's price traded at Rs 219,990 per kilogram on Dec. 24, according to the India Bullion Association.

The three-month forward prices for the white metal were also trading higher at $72.33, and spot silver also marginal gains at $72.04.

