Business NewsMarketsGold Soars Above $4,500 For First Time On Geopolitics, Rates
ADVERTISEMENT

Gold Soars Above $4,500 For First Time On Geopolitics, Rates

Frictions in Venezuela, where the US has blockaded oil tankers, have added to the metal’s haven appeal.

24 Dec 2025, 06:29 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bullion rose more than 0.5%, building on three days of gains.(Image: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Bullion rose more than 0.5%, building on three days of gains.(Image: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Gold rose to a record, pushing above $4,500 an ounce for the first time, on escalating tensions in Venezuela and expectations for more US rate cuts next year.

Bullion rose more than 0.5%, building on three days of gains. Frictions in Venezuela, where the US has blockaded oil tankers, have added to the metal’s haven appeal as it heads for its best annual performance since 1979.

Traders are also betting the US Federal Reserve will follow three straight interest-rate cuts by lowering the cost of borrowing again next year, which would be a tailwind for non-yielding precious metals.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,507.27 an ounce as of 7:44 a.m. in Singapore. Silver advanced as much as 0.6% to a record $71.856. Platinum traded above $2,300 an ounce for the first time, according to data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 1987. Palladium also rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index ended the previous session down 0.3%.

ALSO READ

Beyond The Shine — How To Play Gold And Silver In 2026?
Opinion
Beyond The Shine — How To Play Gold And Silver In 2026?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT