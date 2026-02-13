T20 World Cup 2026 Day 7 Top Performers: Bennett, Muzarabani, Siddique And Mukkamalla Steal The Thunder

Day 7 of the Men's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 started with the biggest shock of the tournament as Zimbabwe beat Australia by 23 runs in Colombo. In the afternoon's game, UAE beat Canada by five wickets in New Delhi. The day ended with USA trouncing Netherlands by 93 runs in Chennai.

Here is a look at the the players who grabbed the headline on a thrilling day's of cricket.

1. Brian Bennett and Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe): Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett set the platform for his team with an innings of 64 in 56 balls. It helped Zimbabwe get to a competitive score of 169/2 on a pitch that wasn't easy to bat on. Muzarabani then produced the best spell of his T20I career as picked 4 wickets for just 17 runs. His spell broke the back of Australian batting as the 2021 champions folded on 146. Muzarabani was adjudged the Player of the Match.

2. Junaid Siddique, Aryansh Sharma and Shoaib Khan (UAE): Junaid Siddique picked five wickets and ensured that Canada were restricted to 150/7. Aryansh Sharma kick-started his teams chase with an innings of 74 in 53 balls before Shoaib Khan provided the finishing touches with a knock of 51 in 29 deliveries. Junaid Siddique won the Player of the Match award.

3. Saiteja Mukkamalla, Harmeet Singh and Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA): Saiteja Mukkamalla's knock of 79 in 51 balls ensured USA scored 196/9. Then bowlers Harmeet Singh and Shadley van Schalkwyk bowled spells of 4/21 and 3/21 respectively to clean up Netherlands on just 103. Harmeet Singh walked away with the Player of the Match award.

