Gold and silver prices continued to remain stable on Wednesday as the demand for safe haven assets remained eased.But, the price could soon slip into volatility as Trump 9 July tariff deadline approaches. Earlier the precious metal saw volatile prices when the conflict between Israel and Iran broke in the Middle East.Gold price was trading at Rs 97,580 per 10 grams, down from its all time high of Rs 1,00,480 per 10 grams, as per the India Bullion Association.In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 97,230 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 96,050 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Gold price in Mumbai was Rs 97,400 per 10 grams, against Rs 96,210 per 10 grams.In Kolkata, the rate was Rs 97,270 per 10 grams, while in Bengaluru the rate stood at Rs 97,480. Price for the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 97,680 per 10 grams.Gold spot price was 0.21% lower at $3,332.16 an ounce on Wednesday.Aug. 5 futures for the yellow metal saw a 0.04% increase to Rs 97,290, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange..Silver price rose slightly on Wednesday, standing at Rs 1,06,730 per kg, compared to Rs 1,06,480 per kg on Tuesday. Sep 5 futures for the commodity saw a 0.03% rise to stand at Rs 1,06,682 per kg.Silver spot price was trading at $35.08 on July 2..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 2