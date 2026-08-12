Godrej Consumer, RailTel Corporation, BEL, Ramco Cements, Usha Martin Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., Usha Martin Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 13, 2026.

Security Name Purpose Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Bharat Electronics Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5500 Century Enka Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000 Dhunseri Investments Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 Metal Coatings India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Neogen Chemicals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 The Ramco Cements Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 Ramco Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 Sodhani Capital Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 South Indian Bank Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4500 Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Tirupati Foam Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Usha Martin Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.7500 Visaka Industries Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 13 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 12 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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