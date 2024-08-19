FPIs Turn Sellers, DIIs Continue Buying Spree

Overseas investors turned sellers of Indian equities on Monday after a session of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,667.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 11th consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 1,802.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 31,644.4 crore this month, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 35,863 crore.