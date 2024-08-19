FPIs Turn Sellers, DIIs Continue Buying Spree
Overseas investors turned sellers of Indian equities on Monday after a session of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,667.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 11th consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 1,802.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 31,644.4 crore this month, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 35,863 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 15,561 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
Indian benchmarks settled a little on Monday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 31.50 points or 0.13%, higher at 24,572.65, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 12.16 points or 0.02%, lower at 80,424.68.