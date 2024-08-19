Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex In Narrow Range; ICICI Bank, M&M, HDFC Bank Fall

Share indices in the Asia-Pacific region erased gains on Monday morning as market participants awaited the central banks' policy decisions from the region and the Jackson Hole event.

The US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, will speak at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, Friday, which investors will monitor for clues on the policy outlook.

The Nikkei 225 was 5.89 points or 0.02% lower at 38,056.78, and the KOSPI index was 5.77 points or 0.21% down at 2,691.46 as of 06:39 a.m.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.20% and 0.24% higher, respectively, on Friday. The Nasdaq composite ended 0.21% higher at 17,631.72.

Brent crude was trading 0.40% lower at $79.36 a barrel. Gold fell 0.34% to $2,499.50 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.33%, or 88 points, higher at 24711.50.

Indian benchmark equity indices ended with weekly gains after two consecutive weeks of losses. Both the Nifty and Sensex recorded their highest closing since Aug. 2 on Friday as shares of financial and technology companies led the gains.

Only three out of the 50 Nifty stocks ended with losses, and 47 ended higher. Both the Nifty and Sensex closed at their highest levels since Aug. 2.

The Nifty ended 1.64%, or 396.80 points, higher at 24540.55, while the Sensex rose 1.68%, or 1,330.96 points, to end at 80436.84. Intraday, the Nifty rose 1.74% and the Sensex rose 1.79%.

Overseas investors snapped a three-session selling streak as they turned net buyers on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 766.5 crore, while domestic investors remained net buyers for the 10th consecutive session and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,606.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.