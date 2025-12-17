FPIs Turn Positive On Indian Stocks After 14-Day Selloff

Foreign portfolio investors snapped their selling streak after 14 sessions, as net bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,171.71 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

In the last session on Tuesday, they had net sold shares worth Rs 2,382 crore. In the first two weeks of December, they pulled put Rs 18,000 crore from the Indian stock market, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd..

In 2025 so far, FPIs have pulled out nearly Rs 1.62 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, which includes primary market transactions.

Meanwhile, the domestic institutional investors continued their buying spree on Wednesday, as they mopped up shares worth Rs 768.94 crore. They have been net buyers since the past 39 sessions. The DII's steady purchasing has helped the Dalal Street to weather the FPI exodus.