FPIs Turn Positive On Indian Stocks After 14-Day Selloff
Meanwhile, the domestic institutional investors continued their buying spree on Wednesday, as they mopped up shares worth Rs 768.94 crore.
Foreign portfolio investors snapped their selling streak after 14 sessions, as net bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,171.71 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
In the last session on Tuesday, they had net sold shares worth Rs 2,382 crore. In the first two weeks of December, they pulled put Rs 18,000 crore from the Indian stock market, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd..
In 2025 so far, FPIs have pulled out nearly Rs 1.62 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, which includes primary market transactions.
Meanwhile, the domestic institutional investors continued their buying spree on Wednesday, as they mopped up shares worth Rs 768.94 crore. They have been net buyers since the past 39 sessions. The DII's steady purchasing has helped the Dalal Street to weather the FPI exodus.
Market Recap
The benchmark equity indices extended their loosing streak on Tuesday. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex had fallen nearly 0.70%. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 167.20 points or 0.64% lower at 15,860.10. The BSE Sensex ends 565.24 points or 0.66% down at 84,648.12.
Broader indices also closed lower. Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 closed 0.77% lower each.
Most sectoral indices fell with Nifty realty leading the decline. Nifty Media was the only sector to end the day in green.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers, as 2,522 stocks declined, 1,651 advanced and 174 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Titan Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. emerged as the top gainers for the day.
On the other hand, Axis Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Eternal Ltd. Bajaj Finance Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were the worst performers of the Nifty 50 index.