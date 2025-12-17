Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; Ola Electric, Saregama India, TCS Shares In Focus

Asian stocks opened slightly lower after weak US jobs data failed to lift expectations of further interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

MSCI’s regional equity index slipped 0.1%, marking a third straight day of declines. The cautious tone followed a mixed session on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell for a third consecutive day, while the Nasdaq 100 edged up 0.3%. Tesla Inc. shares dropped more than 1% in extended trading, after reports that its sales in California could be suspended for 30 days. US Treasuries and the dollar were little changed after slipping earlier in the session.