Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; Ola Electric, Saregama India, TCS Shares In Focus
The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.05% at 25,928 as of 7:09 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets.
Stock Market News Live: Global Check
Asian stocks opened slightly lower after weak US jobs data failed to lift expectations of further interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
MSCI’s regional equity index slipped 0.1%, marking a third straight day of declines. The cautious tone followed a mixed session on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell for a third consecutive day, while the Nasdaq 100 edged up 0.3%. Tesla Inc. shares dropped more than 1% in extended trading, after reports that its sales in California could be suspended for 30 days. US Treasuries and the dollar were little changed after slipping earlier in the session.
The GIFT Nifty was trading above 25,900 early on Tuesday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.05% at 25,928 as of 7:09 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets.
In the previous session on Tuesday, the benchmark equity extended decline for the second day. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 167.20 points or 0.64% lower at 25,860.10, while the BSE Sensex closed 533.50 points or 0.63% lower at 84,679.86.