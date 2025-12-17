Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; Ola Electric, Saregama India, TCS Shares In Focus

Business NewsMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open; Ola Electric, Saregama India, TCS Shares In Focus
The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.05% at 25,928 as of 7:09 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets.

17 Dec 2025, 07:28 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nifty and Sensex likely to see a positive open. (Image source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
After extending its fall for the second times GIFT Nifty on Wednesday was indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. Will Nifty, Sensex extend decline or will it see gains? Will Rupee strengthen or continue to see further weakness? Track all this and more live.
Stock Market News Live: Global Check

Asian stocks opened slightly lower after weak US jobs data failed to lift expectations of further interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

MSCI’s regional equity index slipped 0.1%, marking a third straight day of declines. The cautious tone followed a mixed session on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell for a third consecutive day, while the Nasdaq 100 edged up 0.3%. Tesla Inc. shares dropped more than 1% in extended trading, after reports that its sales in California could be suspended for 30 days. US Treasuries and the dollar were little changed after slipping earlier in the session.


Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Open

The GIFT Nifty was trading above 25,900 early on Tuesday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.05% at 25,928 as of 7:09 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the benchmark equity extended decline for the second day. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 167.20 points or 0.64% lower at 25,860.10, while the BSE Sensex closed 533.50 points or 0.63% lower at 84,679.86.


