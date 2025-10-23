FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Four Sessions, Offload Equities Worth Rs 1,165.94 Crore

The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Thursday turned net sellers of Indian shares after four sessions of selling. FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,165.94 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The domestic institutional investors that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 3,893.73 crore.

The FPIs have bought stakes worth Rs 8,126 crore so far in October. The FPIs bought stakes worth Rs 97 crore on Friday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL). So far in 2025, FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.