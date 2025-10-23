FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Four Sessions, Offload Equities Worth Rs 1,165.94 Crore
The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Thursday turned net sellers of Indian shares after four sessions of selling. FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,165.94 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The domestic institutional investors that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 3,893.73 crore.
The FPIs have bought stakes worth Rs 8,126 crore so far in October. The FPIs bought stakes worth Rs 97 crore on Friday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL). So far in 2025, FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore, according to NSDL.
The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.
FPIs sold shares worth $690 million in the healthcare sector in September, marking the highest monthly outflow since June 2019, when they offloaded shares worth $724 million, according to data from NSDL.
The healthcare sector was followed by information technology, where FPIs sold $682 million. Other sectors seeing FPI outflows included fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and consumer services, with selloff totaling $474 million, $409 million and $381 million, respectively.
"The Nifty completely erased its morning gains during the day; nevertheless, the short-term trend remains strong. On the daily chart, a large red candle has formed, indicating the possibility of a pullback towards the 25,700 level in the next few days. However, the short-term trend remains intact, with the potential to revisit higher levels around 26,200 in the next 10–15 days. On the higher side, immediate resistance is placed at 26,000, above which the index may move towards 26,200," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.