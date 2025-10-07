Healthcare Shares See Largest FPI Outflows In Over Six Years

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth $690 million in the healthcare sector in September, marking the highest monthly outflow since June 2019, when they offloaded shares worth $724 million, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd.

That came as the BSE Healthcare index, which tracks 119 stocks across hospitals, drugmakers and healthcare equipment manufacturers, fell 1.3% last month. Shree Gamesh Remedies Ltd. dropped 12.5%, while Eris Lifesciences and Shilpa Medicare declined 11.7% and 10.9%, respectively.