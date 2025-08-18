FPIs Turn Net Buyers After Four Selling Sessions

The foreign portfolio investors on Monday turned net buyers of Indian shares after four selling sessions.

The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 551 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs, who have been buyers for the 30th straight session, mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,104 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 1,927 crore on Thursday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore.