FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,071.9 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

30 Apr 2024, 06:44 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,071.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers as well and bought equities worth Rs 1,429.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 2,222 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 45.60 points, or 0.20%, lower at 22,597.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 188.50 points down, or 0.25%, at 74,482.78.

