FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,071.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers as well and bought equities worth Rs 1,429.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 2,222 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.