FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 126.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 1,711.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 28,488 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.