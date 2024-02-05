FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 518.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,188.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Overseas institutional investors offloaded $3,096 million, or Rs 25,744 crore, worth of equities in January. This is the highest outflow in one year.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 23,463 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.