FPIs Remain Sellers For Second Consecutive Session

Domestic investors remained net buyers for the eighth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,239.96 crore.

13 Aug 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Overseas investors remained net sellers on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. The FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 2,107.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic investors remained net buyers for the eighth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,239.96 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 18,162 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 208 points or 0.85%, down at 24,139.0 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 692.89 points or 0.87%, lower at 78,956.03.

