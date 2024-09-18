FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Second Day

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Wednesday ahead of the much-anticipated interest-rate decision by the US Federal Reserve. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,153.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 152.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 73,782 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.