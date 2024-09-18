FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Second Day
The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 17,631.5 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 11,666.9 crore.
Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Wednesday ahead of the much-anticipated interest-rate decision by the US Federal Reserve. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,153.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 152.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 73,782 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 41 points or 0.16% lower at 25,377.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 131.43 points or 0.16% lower at 82,948.23. Intraday, both the Nifty and the Sensex rose as much as 0.3% to hit their new record highs of 25,482.20 and 83,326.38 respectively.