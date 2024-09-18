Nifty, Sensex Snap Two-Day Rally As Volatility Spikes Ahead Of Fed Decision: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices snapped two sessions of gains and ended lower on Wednesday amid caution as markets await the much-anticipated interest rate cut in the US by the Federal Reserve after keeping it unchanged in eight consecutive meetings.

This will be the first rate cut since 2020. India VIX, an indicator of volatility, closed 6.2% higher at 13.37. Shares of information technology stocks dragged the indices, while finance stocks limited the downside.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 41 points or 0.16% lower at 25,377.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 131.43 points or 0.16% lower at 82,948.23. Intraday, both the Nifty and the Sensex rose as much as 0.3% to hit their new record highs of 25,482.20 and 83,326.38 respectively.

"Considering an overnight event (outcome of FOMC on rate cut), big swings can be expected on either side for the index, where 25,580 will be considered as a hurdle, while 25,250 will serve as support," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said.