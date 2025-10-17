FPI Remain Net Buyers For Second Session As Nifty, Sensex Rally Pre-Diwali

The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Friday remained net buyers of Indian shares for the second session, see-sawing between purchasing and selling in the last five sessions. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 309 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The DIIs that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 1,527 crore.

In the last week, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 2,975.33 crore.

The FPIs bought stake worth Rs 997 crore on Thursday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in October FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 4,412 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

FPIs sold shares worth $690 million in the healthcare sector in September, marking the highest monthly outflow since June 2019, when they offloaded shares worth $724 million, according to data from NSDL.

The healthcare sector was followed by information technology, where FPIs sold $682 million. Other sectors seeing FPI outflows included fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and consumer services, with selloff totaling $474 million, $409 million and $381 million, respectively.

The Nifty ended in the green for the third consecutive session on Friday. At the close, the Sensex rose 484.53 points, or 0.58%, to 83,952.19, while the Nifty rose 124.55 points, or 0.49%, to 25,709.85. The Nifty at its day's highs traded 0.77% up at 25,781.50, while the Sensex rose 0.84% to 84,172.24 through the day.

The sectoral indices ended on a mixed note, with FMCG and Consumption rising the most, while IT and Media saw the steepest fall. Nestle India and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the benchmark index.