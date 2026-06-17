Five Stocks To Buy: LG India, Bandhan Bank, Coforge And More | June 17, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on consumer durables, banking, IT services, real estate, and technology infrastructure.

Top picks include consumer electronics player LG Electronics India, private sector lender Bandhan Bank, IT solutions provider Coforge, real estate developer Prestige Estates, and high-performance computing player Netweb Technologies.

LG India

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, sees positive price action in the consumer durables space. He recommended a buy on LG Electronics India (LGEINDIA) at Rs 1,560 for a target of Rs 1,620, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,520.

Bandhan Bank

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, identified a buying opportunity in the banking sector. He recommended entering Bandhan Bank for an upside target of Rs 226, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 212.

Coforge

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner & Co-Founder at BlueOak Wealth, sees technical strength in the technology sector. He recommended a buy on Coforge for a target of Rs 1,566, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,395 to manage downside risk.

Prestige

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also highlighted momentum in the real estate segment with a buy call on Prestige Estates (Prestige). He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 1,610, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,460.

Netweb

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also sees strong technical momentum in the high-performance computing infrastructure space. He recommended a buy on Netweb Technologies (Netweb) for an upside target of Rs 5,238. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 4,617.

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