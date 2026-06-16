Five Stocks To Buy: Federal Bank, GAIL, Eicher Motors And More | June 16, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on private banking, energy utilities, automotives, diversified conglomerates, and non-banking financial services.

Top picks include private lender Federal Bank, state-owned natural gas major GAIL (India), automotive heavyweight Eicher Motors, diversified conglomerate Grasim Industries, and gold loan financier Manappuram Finance.

Federal Bank

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, noted technical strength in the private banking space. He recommended a buy on Federal Bank at the current market price of Rs 317.1 for a target of Rs 335, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 307. (Disclaimer: https://religareonline.com/disclaimer)

GAIL

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, highlighted a positive breakout setup in the utilities sector. He recommended a buy on GAIL (India) Ltd. at Rs 175 for a target of Rs 180, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 172.

Eicher Motors

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, tracked steady accumulation pattern in the automotive counter. He recommended a buy on Eicher Motors Ltd. for a target of Rs 7900, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 7470.

Grasim

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, identified strong structural support in the large-cap conglomerate space. He recommended a buy on Grasim Industries Ltd. for a target of Rs 3300, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 3100.

Manappuram

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP- Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity Research) at Centrum Broking Ltd, observed short-term momentum building up within non-banking financial services. He recommended a buy on Manappuram Finance Ltd. for a target of Rs 331, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 310.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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