Five Stocks To Buy: Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, And More

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, highlighting opportunities across the banking, auto, and diversified conglomerate sectors.

Top picks include Bajaj Auto, private sector giant HDFC Bank, and Adani Enterprises, alongside Federal Bank and Canara Bank.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Bajaj Auto

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research at Nirmal Bang, has recommended a buy on two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto. She set a target price of Rs 9,640, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 9,370.

HDFC Bank

Hotkar also identified value in the banking heavyweight HDFC Bank. She recommended a long position with a target of Rs 1,290, protecting the trade with a stop loss placed at Rs 1,195.

Adani Enterprises

Amit Goel, Partner at BlueOak Wealth, placed a buy rating on the Adani Group flagship, Adani Enterprises. He recommended entering the stock at Rs 1,959 for a target of Rs 2,080. The stop loss was suggested at Rs 1,848.

Federal Bank

Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Technical and Derivatives Research at Axis Securities, sees upside in private lender Federal Bank. He advised buying at Rs 271 for a target of Rs 282, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 266.

Canara Bank

Shrikant Chauhan, Senior Vice President at Kotak Securities, recommended a buy on public sector lender Canara Bank. He set target prices in the range of Rs 159 to Rs 161, placing a stop loss at Rs 152.

