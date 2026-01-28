Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 28

Good Morning!

Market Outlook

Indian equities ended a volatile session in the green. Nifty had fallen below the 25,100 levels and closed near 25,175. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex rose 1%.Nifty ended 126.75 points or 0.51% higher at 25,175.40. Sensex ended 319.78 points or 0.39% higher at 81,857.48.

Stocks In News

Adani Green: The company clarifies that it is on track to deploy the country's largest single‑location battery energy storage system, expected to be commissioned in the coming months.

The Board approved loan agreements with Petunt Food Processors (Rs. 5 crore) and Dadiji Snacks (Rs. 8 crore), and sanctioned an investment of Rs. 25 crore in Jai Barbareek Dev Snacks through 2.5 crore OCDs.

The company's arm, Atreja's, has its drug licence suspended for Jan. 30–Feb 1; expected revenue loss is Rs. 18.8 lakh.

NCLAT hearing on interim stay against CCI final order is moved to Feb. 27.

Earnings Post Market Hours

Marico Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 26.6% at Rs 3,537 crore versus Rs 2,794 crore

Ebitda up 11.1% at Rs 592 crore versus Rs 533 crore

Margin at 16.7% versus 19.1%

Net Profit up 12% at Rs 447 crore versus Rs 399 crore

RK Forgings Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 2.3% at Rs 1,099 crore versus Rs 1,074 crore

Ebitda up 29.3% at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 126 crore

Margin at 14.9% versus 11.8%

Profit down 35.1% at Rs 13.6 crore versus Rs 20.9 crore

Spandana Sphoorty Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Calculated NII down 57% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 274 crore

Net Loss at Rs 95 crore versus loss of Rs 440 crore

Mahindra Logistics Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 19.1% at Rs 1,898 crore versus Rs 1,594 crore

Ebitda up 39.9% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 73.5 crore

Margin at 5.4% versus 4.6%

Net Profit at Rs 3.3 crore versus loss of Rs 9 crore

Motilal Oswal Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Total Income up 14% at Rs 2,120 crore versus Rs 1,860 crore

Net Profit up 56.2% at Rs 566 crore versus Rs 362 crore

IGI Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.6% at Rs 320 crore versus Rs 265 crore

Ebitda up 25.8% at Rs 191 crore versus Rs 152 crore

Margin at 59.86% versus 57.43%

Net Profit up 18.3% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 114 crore

Gopal Snacks Q3 FY26 (YoY)

Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 401 crore versus Rs 394 crore

Ebitda up 96.1% at Rs 30.4 crore versus Rs 15.5 crore

Margin at 7.6% versus 3.9%

Net Profit at Rs 15.4 crore versus Rs 5.3 crore

Bikaji Foods Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.7% at Rs 790 crore versus Rs 714 crore

Ebitda up 77% at Rs 98.4 crore versus Rs 55.6 crore

Margin at 12.44% versus 7.78%

Net Profit at Rs 62.2 crore versus Rs 28.8 crore

To invest Rs 50 crore in Bikaji Foods Retail

Dodla Dairy Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 1,025 crore versus Rs 901.2 crore

Ebitda down 17.4% at Rs 79.2 crore versus Rs 95.9 crore

Margin at 7.72% versus 10.64%

Net Profit up 8% at Rs 68.7 crore versus Rs 63.6 crore

One‑time cost of Rs 5.7 crore due to new labour codes

Metro Brands Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 15.4% at Rs 811 crore versus Rs 703 crore

Ebitda up 17.7% at Rs 264.9 crore versus Rs 225 crore

Margin at 32.7% versus 32%

Net Profit up 35.7% at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 94.4 crore

Reappoints Nissan Joseph as CEO for 5 years; to pay interim dividend of Rs 3/share

PC Jeweller Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 36.9% at Rs 875 crore versus Rs 639 crore

Ebitda up 79.7% at Rs 202 crore versus Rs 112 crore

Margin at 23% versus 17.5%

Net Profit up 28.48% at Rs 190 crore versus Rs 148 crore

To open 100 franchise showrooms in 12–18 months

Sunteck Realty Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 344 crore versus Rs 162 crore

Ebitda up 68.4% at Rs 81.5 crore versus Rs 48.4 crore

Margin at 23.7% versus 29.9%

Net Profit up 36.9% at Rs 58.2 crore versus Rs 42.5 crore

RPG Life Sciences Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 180 crore versus Rs 173 crore

Ebitda down 19.1% at Rs 39.8 crore versus Rs 49.2 crore

Margin at 22.1% versus 28.5%

Net Profit down 36.6% at Rs 22.1 crore versus Rs 34.9 crore

One‑time loss of Rs 8.4 crore in Q3

Vishal Mega Mart Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17% at Rs 3,670 crore versus Rs 3,136 crore

Ebitda up 19.8% at Rs 605 crore versus Rs 505 crore

Margin at 16.5% versus 16.1%

Net Profit up 19.1% at Rs 313 crore versus Rs 263 crore

Vodafone Idea Q3 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.1% at Rs 11,323 crore versus Rs 11,195 crore

Ebitda up 2.8% at Rs 4,817 crore versus Rs 4,685 crore

Margin at 42.5% versus 41.8%

Net Loss at Rs 5,286 crore versus loss of Rs 5,524 crore; ARPU at Rs 186

Siyaram Silk Mills Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 624 crore versus Rs 571 crore

Ebitda up 2.4% at Rs 67.9 crore versus Rs 66.3 crore

Margin at 10.9% versus 11.6%

Net Profit down 8% at Rs 41.8 crore versus Rs 45.4 crore

Co to pay interim dividend of Rs 3/share

Nesco Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20% at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 207 crore

Ebitda up 0.4% at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 125 crore

Margin at 50.8% versus 60.7%

Net Profit down 4.8% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 110 crore

Earnings In Focus

Aditya Birla Real Estate, ACC, Acutaas Chemicals, Agi Greenpac, Arvind Fashions, ASK Automotive, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Electronics, Borosil Renewables, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Birlasoft, CarTrade Tech, Cochin Shipyard, Craftsman Automation, CSB Bank, Datamatics Global Services, eClerx Services, Five-Star Business Finance, Gland Pharma, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, GE Vernova T&D India, Heritage Foods, ICRA, LMW, Lodha Developers, Larsen & Toubro, LT Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Maharashtra Seamless, Maruti Suzuki India, MAS Financial Services, NIIT Learning Systems, Novartis India, National Securities Depository, The Phoenix Mills, Pine Labs, Piramal Pharma, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Quess Corp, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Sagility, Samhi Hotels, Satin Creditcare Network, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, S.J.S. Enterprises, Somany Ceramics, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Sundram Fasteners, Symphony, Thyrocare Technologies, TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, V‑Guard Industries, Vintage Coffee And Beverages

Bulk And Block Deals

Antony Waste: Miri Strategic Emerging Markets Fund bought 2lk shares at Rs.589.37 apiece

India Grid Trust: Dezerv Securities bought & Neo Treasury Plus Fund sold 15.3lk shares at Rs.163.92 a piece

India Grid Trust: Everest Food Products bought & Ask Financial Holdings sold 15.22 lk shares at Rs. 164.25 apiece

Sigachi Industries: Anurag Reddy Narreddy sold 35 lk at Rs.20.42 apiece & Vijay Amrutlal Bhavsar sold 24.7lk at Rs.20.6

AXISBANK: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se bought & Morgan Stanley Asia sold 51.3 lk shares at Rs. 1,313.90 a piece

Reliance Industries: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se bought & Morgan Stanley Asia sold 25.6 lk shares at Rs. 1,383.90 a piece

Vedanta: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se bought & Morgan Stanley Asia sold 21.7 lk shares at Rs. 699.45 a piece

Afcom Holdings: Krishnadevi Puranchandji Family Trust sold 1.75lk shares at Rs. 698.14 a piece

RATEGAIN: Paisabuddy Finance bought & Plutus Wealth Management sold 16.57 lk shares at Rs.606 a piece

Corporate Actions



Interim Dividend

Wendt (India) Rs. 20 Per Share

KEI Industries Rs. 4.50 Per Share

KPI Green Energy Rs. 0.20 Per Share

K.P. Energy Rs. 0.20 Per Share

LOCK IN

6 Months Share lock in opening

BlueStone Jewellery: Lock in of 0.7 million shares, 0.5% of total outstanding shares



Board meet

TVS Holdings Fund Raising



Insider trade

D. B. Corp: Promoter Group acquired 86.8k shares

Axiscades Technologies: Jupiter Capital Promoter pledged 3.4lk shares

Share lock in

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Bharat Rasayan

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Dolphin Offshore Enterprises

Price Band

Price Band change from 20% to 10%:Balu Forge Industries, Onesource Specialty Pharma

Price Band change from to 20%: IIFL Finance



F&O Cues

Nifty Jan futures is up 0.89 to 25,427.20 at a premium of points.

Nifty Options 3rd Feb Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,600.

Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP

