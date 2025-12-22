Five Stock To Buy: TVS Motor, Laurus Labs, Bharat Forge And Two More

Top market strategists have shared their latest stock recommendations spanning sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and engineering. Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One, and Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking have identified five stocks that show strong technical setups and potential upside in the near term.

Chandan Taparia suggests buying TVS Motor at Rs 3,666 with a stop loss of Rs 3,555 and a target of Rs 3,885. The stock has formed a bullish ‘Mat Hold’ candlestick pattern on the daily chart, signaling a continuation of the uptrend. A rising ADX line further confirms the strength of this momentum, Taparia noted.

He also recommends Laurus Labs at Rs 1,045 with a stop loss of Rs 1,010 and a target of Rs 1,120. The stock has broken out of its range near all-time highs on strong volumes. A positively placed RSI adds to the bullish outlook, he said.

Rajesh Bhosale advises buying Bharat Forge Ltd. at Rs 1,440 with a stop loss of Rs 1,397 and a target of Rs 1,520. Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold,' and 11 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 9.4%

Bhosale also picks Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at Rs 1,992 with a stop loss of Rs 1,942 and a target of Rs 2,080. Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.1%

Nilesh Jain recommends Fortis Healthcare Ltd. with a stop loss of Rs 870 and a target of Rs 930. Out of 16 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating and four recommend a 'hold,'. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.4%