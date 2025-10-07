Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 25,100, Sensex Up 100 Points; Nykaa Share Price In Focus, Trent Down Over 2%
The benchmark indices on Monday extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session, closing in the green.
Stock Market News Live: Trent Share Price
The shares of Trent Ltd., marked the deepest losses among the Nifty 50 pack after Equirus downgraded the counter to Reduce as it expects that the premium will decline on slowing growth.
The counter was trading 2.09% lower at Rs 4,678 apiece in the NSE. This decline compares to a 0.16% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 9:36 a.m.
Stock Market Update: Bank Of India Share Price
The shares of Bank of India are in focus after the bank posted its business update. The Domestic Deposits as on Sept 30 was up 8.5% at Rs 7.3 lakh crore while the Global Gross Advances saw a 13.9% uptick at Rs 7.1 lakh crore.
The scrip was trading in the green at Rs 126.5 apiece on the NSE, while the Nifty 50 was trading 0.13% higher as of 9:30 a.m.
Stock Market Live: Metropolis Health Shares Rise
The shares of Metropolis Healthcare rose over 2% during rarly trade to Rs 2,127.8 apiece. These gains came after the company posted a 23% uptick in revenue for the second quarter. The core diagnostics was at a high single digit margin in Q2. On consolidated basis, company is debt free & has net cash surplus of Rs 55 crore.
Stock Market Live: Coal India Share Price
The shares of Coal India Ltd., were trading over 1% higher during early trade today after the company signed a pact with Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation for exploration of critical minerals.
The scrip was trading over 1.53% higher at Rs 388 apiece on the NSE. These gains compare to the 0.11% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 9:21 a.m.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Opens Higher, Sensex Trades Flat
At market open on Tuesday, the benchmark index Nifty 50 opened higher with gains holding it over the 25,100 mark. While the Sensex was trading marginally higher, with just over 100 point gains.
The gains in the Nifty 50 were led by names like Coal India, ONGC and Power Grid during early trade.