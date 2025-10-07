Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 25,100, Sensex Up 100 Points; Nykaa Share Price In Focus, Trent Down Over 2%

The shares of Trent Ltd., marked the deepest losses among the Nifty 50 pack after Equirus downgraded the counter to Reduce as it expects that the premium will decline on slowing growth.

The counter was trading 2.09% lower at Rs 4,678 apiece in the NSE. This decline compares to a 0.16% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 9:36 a.m.