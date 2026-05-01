DMart Q4FY26 Results On May 2: Here's All You Need To Know

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (DMart) is among hundreds of companies set to hold its Board meeting this week. The retail corporation giant will join its peers in unveiling its financial performance for the January to March quarter of FY26. DMart's earnings report will focus on factors such as revenue, profits, margins and other aspects during the quarter under review. Markets will closely watch how the company has fared compared to its peers. The report will also set the tone for FY27 outlook.

DMart Q4FY26 Result Date

The company has informed the exchanges that it will hold its Board meeting on Saturday, May 2. In this meeting, the board will consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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DMart has not disclosed any plan to consider a dividend for FY26. The company has historically never paid dividends.

Investors can expect the retail player to share information about its potential earnings conference call. This call, typically held after results, allows investors to engage with management over the fiscal performance and future outlook.

DMart Q4FY26 Trading Window

Avenue Supermarts has informed that the trading window for dealing in its shares remains closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from March 15. The restriction will continue until two trading days after the announcement of the company's financial results for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2026. The closure is in line with the company's internal code for prevention of trading by insiders.

DMart Q3FY26 vs Q3FY25

DMart reported total standalone revenue up 13.2% year-on-year to Rs 17,613 crore from Rs 15,565 crore. Ebitda increased 19.9% to Rs 1,481 crore, while Ebitda margin improved to 8.4% from 7.9% in the same quarter last year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 17.6% to Rs 923 crore v Rs 785 crore.

DMart Share Price History

In the last five trading sessions on the NSE, DMart share price has risen by 2.04%. Over the past one month, it has gained around 8.03%, while in 6 months it is up about 11%. Year-to-date performance stands at over 24%. The one year return is 13.67%. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,949 on Sept. 4, 2025 on NSE, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,529 on Feb. 1, 2026. Avenue Supermarts shares ended 0.45% higher at Rs 4614 apiece on the NSE on Thursday. This compares to a 0.74% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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