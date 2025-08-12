17 Dividend Stocks: NBCC, Concor, IndiGo, Godrej Consumer — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Notable PSUs with dividends are Concor with an interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per share, NBCC with an interim dividend of Rs 0.21, and RailTel Corp. with a final dividend of Rs 0.85.
Shares of NBCC India Ltd., Container Corporation of India Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. and 13 other companies will be of interest on Tuesday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines shareholder eligibility for receiving a dividend.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Aug. 13, then shares must be purchased by Aug. 12.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Dividend Stock In Focus
Notable PSUs with dividends are Concor with an interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per share, NBCC with an interim dividend of Rs 0.21, and RailTel Corp. with a final dividend of Rs 0.85.
InterGlobe Aviation board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 apiece for fiscal 2025. This implies that the company is set to pay out 196 crore to shareholders.
Godrej Consumer Products will pay an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. Pidilite Industries Ltd. has announced a special dividend of Rs 10.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward their shareholders. Such payouts can be annual through a final dividend or a special and interim dividend.