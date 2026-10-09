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Delhivery Shares In Focus: Motilal Oswal Sees 28% Upside On E-Commerce, Industry Consolidation Tailwinds

Delhivery is well-positioned for future growth, driven by strong momentum in its core transportation businesses amid industry consolidation and its focus on profitability, with steady volume growth and healthy service Ebitda margins in both the Express Parcel and PTL segments, the company should sustain strong margin going ahead, adds the brokerage.

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Delhivery Shares In Focus: Motilal Oswal Sees 28% Upside On E-Commerce, Industry Consolidation Tailwinds
With steady volume growth and healthy service Ebitda margins in both the Express Parcel and PTL segments, Delhivery should sustain strong margin going ahead, says Motilal Oswal.
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Looking ahead, the brokerage estimates Delhivery's Express segment to clock a 14% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY26-28, aided by healthy e-commerce volumes and industry consolidation. Meanwhile, margin expansion is likely to be driven by operating leverage and a favorable product mix. Partial truck-load segment offers significant headroom, with organised players handling less than 25% of industry volumes; the brokerage projects a 15% revenue CAGR over FY26-28, led by SME and retail expansion, yield improvement, and increasing adoption of value-added services.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Delhivery Ltd. with a DCF-based target price of Rs 510, implying a potential uspide of 28% from the reports market price of Rs 397, aided by healthy growth in e-commerce shipments and market share gains after consolidation.

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Looking ahead, the brokerage estimates Delhivery's Express segment to clock a 14% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY26-28, aided by healthy e-commerce volumes and industry consolidation.

Meanwhile, margin expansion is likely to be driven by operating leverage and a favorable product mix. Partial truck-load segment offers significant headroom, with organised players handling less than 25% of industry volumes; the brokerage projects a 15% revenue CAGR over FY26-28, led by SME and retail expansion, yield improvement, and increasing adoption of value-added services.

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Overall, Motilal Oswal expects the logistics company to report sales/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 15%/35%/82% over FY26-28.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Delhivery.pdf
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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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