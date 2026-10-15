Defence Stocks In Focus: Govt Signs Rs 4,000 Crore Worth Deals For GSAT-7C Satellite, Varunastra Torpedoes

The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth Rs 4,106 crore to bolster the Indian Air Force's secure communication infrastructure and the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities through the acquisition of the GSAT-7C communication satellite and Varunastra heavy-weight torpedoes.

The agreements involve two domestic defence-sector entities — NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), based in Bengaluru, and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), headquartered in Hyderabad.

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Under the agreements finalised on October 15, Rs 2,563 crore has been earmarked for the GSAT-7C satellite, while the Varunastra torpedo procurement accounts for Rs 1,543 crore, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The deals underline the government's continued push to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical military technologies.

GSAT-7C Satellite Contract Worth Rs 2,563 Crore

Under the agreement, NSIL will supply the indigenously developed GSAT-7C satellite at a cost of Rs 2,563 crore.

The dedicated communication system is designed to provide the Indian Air Force with more secure and reliable connectivity, strengthening coordination among its assets and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Reliable communication infrastructure is critical for coordinating military assets and operations. The dedicated satellite capability is intended to strengthen the Air Force's communications network and improve its ability to operate in demanding operational environments.

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For NSIL, the contract represents a significant order linked to India's expanding domestic space and defence ecosystem.

BDL Bags Rs 1,543 Crore Varunastra Deal

The second contract, worth Rs 1,543 crore, was awarded to BDL for Varunastra heavy-weight torpedoes for the Indian Navy.

Varunastra is an indigenously developed, ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo designed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory.

Equipped with advanced manoeuvring capabilities, the weapon can engage enemy submarines at long ranges, strengthening the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The contract adds to the government's efforts to expand domestic production of advanced naval weapons and improve the country's maritime defence preparedness.

BDL, a public-sector defence manufacturer, is involved in the production of guided missiles, underwater weapons and other defence systems.

The financial and operational impact of the latest order will depend on the delivery schedule and contract execution.

The ministry said the agreements mark another step towards strengthening domestic defence manufacturing under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

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