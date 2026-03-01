Deepak Gupta Takes Over As GAIL Chairman

Deepak Gupta, a seasoned energy sector executive, on Sunday assumed charge as chairman and managing director of GAIL (India) Ltd., India's largest gas transmission and marketing company.

A mechanical engineer from Delhi College of Engineering, Gupta holds extensive experience in natural gas transmission, marketing and infrastructure development and held key leadership roles at GAIL across operations, business development and corporate management before this, according to a company statement.

"He brings a comprehensive blend of technical, strategic and board-level leadership. His expertise spans project and construction management, contracts and global procurement, technology selection, business development, operations and maintenance," it said.

Gupta, who replaces Sandeep Kumar Gupta, superannuated on February 28, joined GAIL as Director (Projects) in February 2022. He will have a tenure up to February 28, 2029.

"Under his leadership, GAIL completed the Dabhol breakwater project of Konkan LNG (subsidiary of GAIL), enabling all-weather operations," it said.

"He has pioneered many digital transformation initiatives, enhancing operational agility & transparency in business areas."

During his career spanning 32 years at Engineers India Ltd. previously, he led many large cross- functional teams to execute landmark projects under complex and challenging conditions, such as the world's largest single-train Dangote Refinery & Petrochemical Complex in Nigeria, HMEL's mega petrochemical complex at Bathinda, GAIL's petrochemical expansion at Pata.

He also led the first greenfield refinery project in Mongolia, contributing significantly to India's global energy diplomacy.

"A thought leader and prolific writer, Gupta, has authored several technical papers/articles on critical packages and fast-tracking project execution. His ideas on project acceleration, digitisation and excellence have been institutionalised as best practices," the statement added.

