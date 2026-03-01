'Bill Clinton Molested Air Force One Steward During Presidency': Ex-Military Aide's Explosive Claim

A former Air Force lieutenant colonel who served as military aide to former US President Bill Clinton has accused him of sexually assaulting a female Air Force One steward during his time in office.

In a post on X, former aide Buzz Patterson said the alleged incident took place after a late-night return to Washington from a trip to Europe on Air Force One. He said he was contacted shortly after arriving back at the White House and was told there had been a problem involving a young female steward.

Patterson,who carried the "nuclear football"—the classified briefcase containing the US nuclear launch codes—recounted the story. "When I was the Air Force Military Aide to President Clinton, I traveled with him everywhere. One night, we were returning to D.C. late after a long trip to Europe on AF-1. We landed at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, like we always do. We helicoptered on Marine One to the White House. We were all tired. It was around midnight when we landed on the South Lawn," he wrote on social media platform X.

"After deplaning with the “Nuclear Football” and a few of the president's bags, I followed him to the residence elevator and ensured he was good before sending him up to bed. The presidential valets were ready to receive him. I headed to my bedroom in the East Wing. I was bushed. I showered and crawled into my bed to fall asleep to the TV. Shortly thereafter, my phone rang, and it was the AF-1 presidential pilot. “Buzz, we have a problem,” he said.

He said the woman, whom he described as a married staff sergeant with children, was left distressed by the alleged incident and did not want the matter made public.

"Apparently, Clinton had cornered a female AF-1 steward in the galley and molested her. She was young, a staff sergeant, and married with children. I knew her, liked her, and she was super sweet. Now, she was in tears and sitting in front of the AF-1 pilot and commander. I asked the pilot, a really good guy, what she wanted. He told me that she didn't want to be another “bimbo”; she wanted to remain in the Air Force and be promotable. All she wanted was an apology. She just wanted it to go away," he wrote.

The former aide said he was struck by what he saw as a double standard in the way the matter was handled. “If I, or anybody else in the military, had done something similar, we'd be at Fort Leavenworth breaking big rocks into little rocks,” he wrote.

He said that, as a young major, he was then tasked with informing the president that he needed to apologise to the woman.

"So, that morning, a few hours later, and as a young major, I had to walk to the Oval Office and tell the President of the United States that he needed to apologise to the young lady for his assault. Over my years as a combat pilot, I've been shot at with hot metal by men who really wanted to kill me, but this was the toughest day in my life. I remember on my way to talk with him thinking, “I didn't sign up for this sh*t," he wrote.

According to the account, Clinton later met the woman aboard Air Force One during a subsequent trip and offered what the former aide described as a “half apology”. “He didn't care. He was filling a square and covering his tracks,” he wrote which he called a 'stunningly disappointment.

The allegations could not be independently verified.

The former aide ended his account with a broader condemnation of Clinton's character. "Character matters in people, especially our leaders," he wrote. "In Bill Clinton, there was none."

