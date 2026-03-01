Delhi Airport: 100 International Flights Cancelled Amid Middle East Conflict

At least 100 international flights have been cancelled at the Delhi airport on Sunday as airlines grapple with operational disruptions due to the Middle East crisis.

A source said 60 international departures and 40 arrivals have been cancelled.

"Due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East, west-bound international flights may experience disruptions or schedule changes," DIAL said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: Air India Cancels 50 International Flights Amid Middle East Crisis — Check List of Flights Cancellations

ALSO READ: US-Iran War: Over 850 Indian Flights Face Disruption Amid Middle East Airspace Closure

Delhi International Airport Ltd. operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. It is also the country's largest airport, handling more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry said 444 international flights are expected to be cancelled by domestic carriers on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.