Cyient Gets Higher Target Price From PL Capital, But Execution Remains Key — Check Upside, Rating

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PL Capital Report

PL Capital has maintained its 'Hold' rating on Cyient Ltd. with a target price of Rs 1,040, based on the SOTP methodology, and has revised its target price to Rs 1,040 from Rs 900.

In its Investor Day, the management outlined its strategy to pivot from project-led ER&D toward lifecycle engineering and annuity-based models, with the objective of improving predictable and quality revenues, and the brokerage believes that the pivot towards managing lifecycle engineering can structurally improve the quality of Cyient's revenue; however, the key monitorable remain the success rate and execution within its marquee accounts.

Additionally Cyient aspires to drive more annuity-based arrangements by-

offering a breadth of service portfolio, having established senior leaders to dedicated business units and fixing internal constraints to drive better execution.

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Though the brokerage have not integrated Tao Digital's financials, as the acquisition is yet to be completed and have largely maintained its FY27E and FY28E DET USD revenue growth estimates, while marginally increasing its Ebitmargin estimates to 13.5% and 14.0% (13.2% and 13.7% earlier), respectively.

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