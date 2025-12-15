Corona Remedies Shares Debut At 38% Premium Over IPO Price

Corona Remedies Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Monday at Rs 1,470 apiece, a premium of 38.42% over its issue price of Rs 1,470 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 1,452, a 36.72% premium.

The company’s IPO, worth Rs 655.37 crore, is entirely an offer-for-sale of 62 lakh shares. The price band for the Corona Remedies IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share.

A single lot size for the IPO comprises 14 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,868 per application based on the upper end of the issue price.

The company reported a profit of Rs 46.2 crore on revenue of Rs 346.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2025. For FY25, profit rose 65.1% to Rs 149.4 crore from Rs 90.5 crore the previous year, while revenue increased 18% to Rs 1,196.4 crore from Rs 1,014.5 crore.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers for the IPO.