Copper Poised For Best Year Since 2009 After December Surge

“Factors including supply disruptions, global liquidity expectations, and relatively stable macroeconomic growth, have accelerated the year-end surge in copper prices,” said Xiao Jing, chief non-ferrous metals analyst at SDIC Futures Co.

Supply risks, long feared by the market, came to fruition this year. A deadly accident at the world’s second-largest copper mine in Indonesia, an underground flood in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a fatal rock blast at a mine in Chile all crimped global production.

Meanwhile, tariff fears have led traders to ramp up shipments to the US, tightening supplies elsewhere.

At the same time, demand prospects remain robust, with massive quantities of copper required to build out power grids, new energy infrastructure and manufacturing. Investors are also betting copper consumption will surge further to feed the growing power needs of the artificial intelligence industry.

All six base metals on the LME are headed for annual gains in a year that’s seen an array of supply-side pressures. Rallies have sustained even as industrial demand shows signs of wavering.

Aluminum is up nearly 16% in 2025 as slowing production growth in China and soaring energy costs in the rest of the world crimp supplies. Zinc has gained about 4% after key mine outages, while tin jumped 48% after major producer Indonesia cracked down on illegal mining.