Commercial LPG Shortage Poses Near-Term Risk To Restaurants; Food Delivery Volumes May Soften, Says Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal Report

Commercial LPG cylinder supplies have begun tightening across several major cities, with restaurants reporting delays and erratic delivery schedules following supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. According to Motilal Oswal, this development could pose a near‑term operational challenge for the restaurant industry and, by extension, food delivery platforms.

Motilal Oswal addresses four key concerns emerging from the supply disruption:

The extent of commercial LPG usage in India, India's exposure to supply routed through the Strait of Hormuz, The intensity of LPG dependence in restaurant kitchens and the typical buffer stock they maintain, and The potential impact on food delivery order availability.

The brokerage notes that food delivery's gross order value growth has been improving in recent quarters, however LPG disruption could create a near-term hiccup if shortages persist through March.

Restaurants facing constrained LPG supply may reduce cooking hours, operate with limited menus, or temporarily shut down kitchen operations until replenishments arrive. Such bottlenecks could reduce real‑time order availability on food delivery platforms, potentially moderating Q4 food delivery volumes.

Temporary, But Important To Monitor

While not a structural headwind, Motilal Oswal believes the situation warrants close monitoring. The brokerage highlights that the extent and duration of supply disruption will determine the actual impact on restaurant operations and delivery platforms.

