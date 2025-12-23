Coforge Shares Fall Sharply As Sentiment Sours — Here's What You Need To Know

Shares of Coforge have faced immense pressure in trade on Tuesday, falling up to 7% amid souring sentiment over the company's potential fundraise.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,791, reaching an intraday low of Rs 1,739, amounting to the stock's lowest point since Nov 10. The stock had ended Monday's trade at Rs 1,868.

The intense pressure on Coforge comes on the back of news that the company's board is set to meet on Dec. 26 to consider fresh fundraising.

Coforge had last raised funds in May 2024, raising Rs 2,240 crore to fund the Cigniti acquisition. In the past, the company has stated acquisitions as a key growth pillar.