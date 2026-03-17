Coforge, Mphasis, LTIMindtree Get Rating Upgrades From ICICI Securities — Check Bull, Base, And Bear Cases

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

ICICI Securities prefers mid-caps over large-caps as it believes that mid-caps are better placed to quickly remodel their business and compete with incumbents in large multi-service line deals leveraging AI.

The brokerage upgrades Coforge (to Buy, from Hold) and Mphasis (to Buy, from Add), basis their attractive valuations and healthy revenue growth visibility showing in the resilient revenue growth momentum, deal bookings and management's commentary on deal pipeline. It also upgrades LTIMindtree (to Hold, from Reduce) on sharp correction in the stock price.

The brokerage retains Buy on Hexaware and LatentView.

Scenario analysis

ICICI Securities scenario analysis for FY27–28E industry revenue CAGR consists of three distinct revenue growth trajectories explained below.

Base case: In the base case scenario, the brokerage assume revenue growth for IT Services industry growth will likely be 3–5% YoY USD (vs long-term average of 7–8%), factoring in prolonged subdued growth.

Bull case: In bull case, it assumes a meaningful acceleration in enterprise AI adoption, lifting the IT Services industry's earnings growth to 9–10% by FY28E. The brokerage anticipates a significant upside in this scenario, factoring in an average 20% valuation re-rating as multiples return to pre-correction (FY25) levels. This recovery is driven by the industry finally capturing a higher share of incremental technology spend through high-value AI engagements.

Bear case: In bear case scenario, the brokerage assume further compression in industry revenue growth rate to 1–2% due to intensified AI-led deflation. In bear case scenario, large caps have higher downside risks, while the preferred picks – Coforge, Mphasis, Hexaware and LatentView have upside potential.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities It Sector Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Loading PDF...

ALSO READ: KFin Technologies: ICICI Securities Upgrades Stock To 'Buy' But Trims Target Price — Here's Why

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.