CMPDI IPO Allotment Date, Steps To Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) was fully subscribed on Tuesday. The mainboard offer was booked 1.05 times on the third and final day of bidding on March 24.

The subscription for the IPO gained traction on the final day of bidding after being subscribed only 0.25 times on Monday. The IPO received bids for 8,37,16,560 shares against 7,97,89,500 offered. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 3.48 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was subscribed 0.35 times. Retail investors booked their quota 0.33 times.

According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the CMPDI IPO was Rs 7 on March 25. It indicates a listing price of Rs 179 per share. This means the unlisted shares of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute were trading at a 4.07% premium. The grey market premium gained on the final day of subscription after declining to Rs 1 on Monday.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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After the successful subscription, investors will look forward to the share allotment status, which is expected to be finalised on March 25. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on March 27. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day. Shares of CMPDI are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on March 30.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.

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Steps To Check CMPDI IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

Steps To Check CMPDI IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol "CMPDI" from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

Steps to Check CMPDI IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.

From the dropdown menu, choose “Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

The CMPDI IPO was a book build issue of Rs 1,842.12 crore. It comprised an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares. The IPO price band was set at Rs 163 to Rs 172 per share.

CMPDIL offers consultancy and engineering services for mining and environmental engineering. It is a wholly subsidiary of Coal India.

The objectives of the IPO are to achieve the benefits of listing on stock exchanges and aid the government's PSU divestment program, with no proceeds going to the company

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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