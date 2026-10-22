Chennai Petro Q2 Results: Dividend Declared, Profit More Than Doubles; Check Record Date

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 as its net profit more than doubled sequentially in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

"Declared Interim Dividend of Rs.25/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2026-27. The interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 21st November 2026," the filing stated.

Further, it highlighted that Oct. 30, 2026 (Friday) has been set as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the payout.

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The company posted a bottom-line of Rs 2,271 crore, sharply higher from Rs 1,017 crore in the preceding quarter. However, revenue dipped nearly 25% to Rs 20,5589 crore from Rs 27,369 crore.

Performance on the operational front remained robust, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation more than doubling to Rs 3,201 crore from Rs 1,555 crore and EBITDA margin expanding sharply to 15.6% from 5.7% in Q1 FY27.

EBIT more than doubled to Rs 3,040 crore versus Rs 1,400 crore, while EBIT margin came in at 14.8% widening sharply from 5.1% in the previous quarter.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation (Q2, Consolidated QoQ)

Net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,271 crore versus Rs 1,017 crore.

Revenue down 24.9% to Rs 20,558 crore versus Rs 27,369 crore.

Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 3,201 crore versus Rs 1,555 crore.

Margin at 15.6% versus 5.7%.

EBIT more than doubled to Rs 3,040 crore versus Rs 1,400 crore.

EBIT margin at 14.8% versus 5.1%.

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