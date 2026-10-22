Dividend Alert: Nippon Life Announces Rs 9.50 Interim Dividend; Check Record Date

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.50 per share, along with July to September quarter results on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The company in an exchange filing said, "The Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 22, 2026 have approved an interim dividend of Rs 9.50/- per equity share."

The record date is fixed at October 28, 2026, for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the interim dividend. The payment date for the dividend will be from November 5, 2026.

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Nippon Life India's net profit for the second quarter of current fiscal dropped 35.7% to Rs 324 crore from Rs 504 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue rose 3.8% to Rs 796 crore in the July to September quarter from Rs 767 crore in April to June quarter. The company's other income stood at Rs 23.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 170 crore in the last quarter. Nippon Life reported a one time loss of Rs 97 crore in the quarter.

During the trading session on Thursday, Nippon India shares closed 2.4% lower at Rs 976 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 ended 0.54% down.The shares opened at Rs 998.8 apiece today.

In the fourth quarter of previous fiscal, Nippon Life Asset Management's consolidated net profit rose 29%. The firm saw its net profit go up to Rs 385 crore YoY compared to Rs 299 crore in the year ago period. The company's total income increased by 19.6% to Rs 705 crore YoY from the previous fiscal's Rs 590 crore. It other loss was at Rs 33.5 crore YoY compared to Rs 23 crore in the preceding financial year.

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