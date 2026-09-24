Buy, Sell Or Hold: NSE vs BSE, Ola Electric, Laurus Labs, GE Shipping, Optiemus Infracom — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) ? Should you hold shares of BSE Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Laurus Labs Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. ?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com, Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) (CMP: Rs 1861)

Shahina: Hold

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Long-term prospects for NSE remain strong.

NSE is well-protected for decent growth.

Various subsidiaries contribute to growth.

Should be part of your portfolio and hold it for long term.

BSE Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,233.80)

Shahina: Diversify some funds

BSE, at current levels is more expensive than NSE.

Growth in BSE is more stronger driven by options.

At current valuations, don't see too much of sensor trading.

If looking to add, diversify some to NSE also.

Laurus Labs Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,044.50)

Kush: Book partial profits

Price momentum is phenomenal.

There have been negative divergences on the weekly set-up.

Book partial profits. Keep Rs 1,840-Rs 1,900 as trailing stop loss.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd. (CMP: Rs 803.55)

Kush: Hold

After the stock run-up, this is a hold kind of set-up.

Wouldn't suggest buying fresh. Hold if it is in portfolio.

Entry point could be Rs 725-730.

Shahina: Hold

Stock looks expensive at current market price.

Interesting segment of telecommunications equipments.

First quarter numbers are strong.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (CMP: Rs 42.9)

Shahina: Hold

Stock seems to be bottoming out.

Company's fundraise is actually required.

Company's networth is becoming negative and are suffering some losses.

Competition is intense in EV segment.

Ola Electric is becoming a trading stock rather than fundamental stock.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,489.60)

Kush: Hold

Stock is on the cusp of breakout on the daily and weekly setup.

Stock is trending well, nearing breakout zones.

Continue to hold and lock in profits at Rs 1,450 or there above.

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